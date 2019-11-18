UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tajapaksa Thanks Prime Minister Imran, People Of Pakistan For Their Warm Wishes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:29 PM

Tajapaksa thanks Prime Minister Imran, people of Pakistan for their warm wishes

The newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan for their warm wishes on his winning the Sri Lankan presidential elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan for their warm wishes on his winning the Sri Lankan presidential elections.

"I look forward to further enhancing the already warm relations with Pakistan & will endeavour to encourage peaceful and harmonious coexistence and economic progress in the SAARC region," he said in a twitter message to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Sri Lanka Twitter Progress

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner for controlling prices of diff ..

54 seconds ago

Russian Citizen Shot on US Border Did Not Ask for ..

57 seconds ago

Old Zakariyain reunion held

58 seconds ago

Punjab Assembly approves three bills

1 minute ago

COAS reaches Tehran on official visit, meets COS I ..

7 minutes ago

Electioneering in full swing for bye-election of A ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.