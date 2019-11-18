Tajapaksa thanks Prime Minister Imran, people of Pakistan for their warm wishes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan for their warm wishes on his winning the Sri Lankan presidential elections.

"I look forward to further enhancing the already warm relations with Pakistan & will endeavour to encourage peaceful and harmonious coexistence and economic progress in the SAARC region," he said in a twitter message to Prime Minister Imran Khan.