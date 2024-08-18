TajiK Ambassador Calls On Punjab Governor, Pledges More Trade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of Republic of Tajikistan Yusuf Sharifzoda called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor's House, here on Sunday.
Honorary Consul General of Tajikistan Mian Nazir Ahmad also accompanied him. In the meeting, issues of mutual interest, strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan in the fields of trade, culture and education were discussed.
Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan said that Pakistan and Tajikistan had deep brotherly relations due to common religion and culture. The two sides expressed determination to enhance relations in every sector, especially in the field of trade. The governor said that there were investment opportunities for foreign investors in various sectors in Pakistan and Tajik investors could benefit from the facilities being given to businessmen through the Special Economic Facilitation Council.
He said that business activities should increase between Pakistan and Tajikistan.
He said that high quality furniture was made in Pakistan, adding that opportunities should be explored in the markets of Tajikistan. He said that people to people contact between Tajikistan and Pakistan need to be enhanced.
Ambassador of Tajikistan, Yusuf Sharifzoda, said that Pakistani students affected by the Kyrgyzstan incident can continue their studies at the same level in Tajik universities. He said that special facilities would be given to Pakistani investors in Tajikistan.
The Tajik ambassador said that cultural delegations from Tajikistan would come to Pakistan. He said that Pakistani businessmen have vast opportunities to export surgical instruments and leather products of Pakistan to the markets of Tajikistan. The Tajik ambassador added that Pakistan is a peaceful country and its people are very hospitable and loving.
