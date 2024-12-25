Tajik Ambassador felicitates on ‘Quaid-e-Azam Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir on Wednesday felicitated the Pakistan’s nation on ‘Quaid-e-Azam Day’ to the Pakistan’s nations and also urged to follow the path and vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid- e - Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message released here, he said that on behalf of the Embassy of Tajikistan in Pakistan, “I extend warmest greetings to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day.”

Today, “we commemorate the birthday of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and a visionary leader who fought tirelessly for the rights and freedom of the Muslim people of the Indian subcontinent.”

His unwavering dedication and perseverance ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan, a homeland for Muslims, on August 14, 1947, he said.

As “we celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day today on December 25, we honor not only the legacy of Muhammad Ali Jinnah but also the values of unity, resilience, and determination that he embodied. His leadership and vision continue to inspire generations of Pakistanis and serve as a beacon of hope for the country's future.”

On this special day, “I would like to express my deepest admiration for the people of Pakistan and their remarkable achievements. Tajikistan and Pakistan enjoy a strong bond of friendship and cooperation, and we look forward to further strengthening our ties in the years to come.”

Once again, “I extend my warmest greetings to the people of Pakistan on Quaid-e-Azam Day. May this day be a celebration of Pakistan's rich history, its vibrant culture, and its bright future.”