UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tajik Defence Minister Calls On COAS

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Tajik Defence minister calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sherali Mirzo Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interests, overall regional situation including recent developments in Afghanistan especially situation on Tajik-Afghan border, and the measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Tajikistan, which were based on shared faith, culture and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

The COAS also appreciated Tajikistan's efforts towards regional connectivity and its inclination to achieve the same through Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace & stability, especially Afghan peace process and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Defence Minister Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Same Tajikistan Border All

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

36 minutes ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

41 minutes ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

47 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.