Open Menu

Tajik Envoy Calls On Defence Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Tajik envoy calls on Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir called on Minister for Defence , Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Wednesday.

During the meeting matters pertaining to bilateral defence and economic cooperation came under discussion. Moreover, matters related to Aviation were also discussed, a news release said.

Defence Minister also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment towards peaceful resolution of all outstanding regional issues and appreciated the efforts of Tajikistan in promoting peace and economic connectivity in the region.

Tajik Ambassador highlighted the brotherly ties that exist between the people of two countries. In addition to this, he assured his government’s commitment to collaborate with Pakistan in various areas of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Tajikistan All Government

Recent Stories

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

5 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

7 hours ago
 Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

7 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

7 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

7 hours ago
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

12 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

12 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

12 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan