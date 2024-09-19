Tajik envoy calls on Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir called on Minister for Defence , Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Wednesday.

During the meeting matters pertaining to bilateral defence and economic cooperation came under discussion. Moreover, matters related to Aviation were also discussed, a news release said.

Defence Minister also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment towards peaceful resolution of all outstanding regional issues and appreciated the efforts of Tajikistan in promoting peace and economic connectivity in the region.

Tajik Ambassador highlighted the brotherly ties that exist between the people of two countries. In addition to this, he assured his government’s commitment to collaborate with Pakistan in various areas of mutual interest.