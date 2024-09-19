Tajik Envoy Calls On Defence Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir called on Minister for Defence , Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Wednesday.
During the meeting matters pertaining to bilateral defence and economic cooperation came under discussion. Moreover, matters related to Aviation were also discussed, a news release said.
Defence Minister also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment towards peaceful resolution of all outstanding regional issues and appreciated the efforts of Tajikistan in promoting peace and economic connectivity in the region.
Tajik Ambassador highlighted the brotherly ties that exist between the people of two countries. In addition to this, he assured his government’s commitment to collaborate with Pakistan in various areas of mutual interest.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian ambassador calls on Defence Minister7 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment to be made with consensus of political parties: Rana57 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reports 18th Polio case from Quetta1 hour ago
-
PNS SHAMSHEER participates in operation 'TALON GRIP ONE' during regional maritime security patrol1 hour ago
-
Russian Deputy PM meets Army Chief1 hour ago
-
PTI politicizes national interest matters for political gains: Minister1 hour ago
-
KP Cabinet approves debt management fund1 hour ago
-
Amendments aimed at reforming judicial system: Barrister Aqeel1 hour ago
-
Nida Dar completes 2000 runs in T-20 cricket1 hour ago
-
4 UK professors deliver lectures at Hamdard University1 hour ago
-
Bilawal chairs PLF meeting1 hour ago
-
10,000 rupees fine to transporters for overcharging1 hour ago