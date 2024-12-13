Open Menu

Tajik Minister Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Energy Minister of Tajikistan Daler Jumma Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, regional connectivity projects, including CASA-1000, were discussed.

Both sides agreed to further promote cooperation in sectors such as communications, particularly land-based connectivity, energy, education, and agriculture.

Daler Jumma is visiting Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission.

The prime minister welcomed Daler Jumma to Pakistan and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various sectors during the Joint Commission.

Recalling his visit to Tajikistan and his recent meetings with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Riyadh and Baku, the prime minister extended his best wishes to the Tajik President and expressed hope that President Rahmon would visit Pakistan soon.

He expressed satisfaction with the memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and agreements reached during his visit and emphasized that timely implementation of these agreements would further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Tajik Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and hospitality and emphasized the importance of enhancing relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for investment and communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Energy Awais Ahmed Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Advisor to the PM Tariq Fatemi and relevant government officials.

