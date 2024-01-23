Tajik outgoing envoy in Pakistan calls on PM

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Outgoing Ambassador of Tajikistan in Pakistan Ismatullo Naserdin Tuesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

The prime minister, appreciating the role of Ismatullo Naserdin in promoting bilateral relations between the two countries, expressed his best wishes for him in future.

He hoped that the upcoming ambassador would also play a key role in strengthening the bilateral relations.

Ismatullo Naserdin on the occasion termed the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan as historic.

He also appreciated the hospitality of Pakistan during his stay. The outgoing envoy thanked PM Kakar for the best wishes for him.

