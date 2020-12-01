Tajik PM calls for developing modern, extensive transport system among SCO members

UrduPoint.com
Tue 01st December 2020

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members should continue to build a modern and extensive transport system to increase the competitiveness of the member countries in the transport services market, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda said on Monday.

Rasulzoda made the appeal when addressing the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which was held via video link.

Noting that the development of transport infrastructure is a priority for the SCO, he said that Tajikistan intends to promote the development of a legal basis for the unhindered transportation of socially important essential goods, in particular food and medicine, among the SCO countries.

Tajikistan plans to hold a roundtable meeting on the sector of digital economy, e-commerce and innovation and host the SCO economic forum in 2021, as the country will take over the chairmanship of the SCO in 2021, according to Rasulzoda.

He also said the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly slowed down the business activities among SCO members, adding that Tajikistan proposed holding the first meeting of the ministers of industry and energy to boost industrial and energy cooperation, especially the use of renewable energy like hydropower.

