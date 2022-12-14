Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2022) Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

On arrival at the airport, he was received by Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar.

During the visit, the two sides will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

A number of bilateral agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed.

The Tajik President’s visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership.