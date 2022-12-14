UrduPoint.com

Tajik President Arrives In Islamabad On Two-day Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

Both sides will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2022) Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

On arrival at the airport, he was received by Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar.

During the visit, the two sides will exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

A number of bilateral agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed.

The Tajik President’s visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Visit Tajikistan Commerce Airport

Recent Stories

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

2 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

2 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

2 hours ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

2 hours ago
 Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia serie ..

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia series and ICC Women's T20 World Cu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.