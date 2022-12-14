UrduPoint.com

Tajik President Arrives In Pakistan On Two-day Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Tajik president arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar received the Tajik president on his arrival in Islamabad.

A twenty-one gun salute was performed to honour the visiting dignitary and a contingent of guards presented a static guard of honour to the Tajik president.

Two children clad in traditional attire presented bouquets to President Emomali.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the two sides would exchange views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

During the visit, a number of bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding are expected to be signed.

"The Tajik President's visit to Pakistan is expected to impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen the growing geo-economic partnership," the FO said.

Pakistan and Tajikistan are brotherly countries linked through longstanding historical, cultural and religious bonds. These ties are marked by mutual respect and exceptional cordiality. The two countries have a commonality of views on various regional and international issues.

Tajikistan is the closest neighbour of Pakistan in Central Asia separated by the narrow Wakhan Corridor. This proximity makes Tajikistan an important partner of Pakistan in Central Asia.

More Stories From Pakistan

