Tajik President Congratulates PM Shehbaz, Both Leaders Vow To Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday received a telephone call from President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, congratulating him on his re-election.

The prime minister thanked the Tajik president for his felicitations and good wishes.

While fondly recalling President Rahmon’s last visit to Pakistan in 2022, the prime minister also expressed gratitude to him for extending an invitation for visit to his country.

The two leaders reaffirmed their desire to enhance the existing political, trade, economic, cultural and defence cooperation between the two countries and agreed to remain closely engaged in that regard.

The Tajik president also conveyed his good wishes for former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

