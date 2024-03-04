Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz; resolves to expand long-term partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Monday congratulated newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising that through joint efforts, both the countries would enhance and expand long-term bilateral partnership.

"I wish you, dear friend and brother, good health and great new successes in the implementation of your plans for the sustainable social and economic development of Pakistan, raising the well-being of the people of the friendly country as well as strengthening its reputation in the international arena," the Tajik president said in a congratulatory message to the prime minister.

He said that Tajikistan and Pakistan were linked by long traditions of friendship, mutual understanding, respect and trust.

He said that the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, based on those good traditions, was constantly developing and enriched with new content.

The Tajik president also invited the prime minister to visit Tajikistan, stressing the sustained interest in continuing the interstate dialogue and cooperation with Pakistan in the effective promotion of bilateral ties.

