Tajik president given guard of honour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon was given the guard of honour at PM House here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan received the Tajik president on his arrival at the PM House.

A contingent of armed forces presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, who later reviewed the parade.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Rahmon introduced their delegations to each other.

President Rahmon has visited Pakistan seven times since 1994.

His last bilateral visit was in November 2015. In the multilateral context, President Rahmon visited Pakistan for the 13th ECO Summit held in Islamabad in March 2017.