Tajik President Receives Red-carpet Welcome At PM House

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon was accorded a red-carpet welcome here Wednesday at the Prime Minister's House as he arrived in the capital on a two-day visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the Tajik president on his arrival at the PM House.

A contingent of armed forces presented a salute to the visiting dignitary. President Rahmon reviewed the guard of honour, presented by a contingent of the three services.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Rahmon introduced their delegations to each other.

President Emomali Rahmon also planted a sapling in the lawns of the PM's House.

Later, the two leaders along with their delegations proceeded for talks.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar received the Tajik president as he alighted from his special aircraft, here at the Islamabad International Airport.

Cannons boomed for a 21-gun salute in honour of the visiting dignitary, besides a salute presented by the static guard. Two children clad in traditional Pakistani dresses presented bouquets to President Emomali Rahmon.

