Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Tajikistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf, hosted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on a special tour of the scenic Sioma Resort, a popular tourist destination in Tajikistan on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Ambassador expressed his delight at the Governor's presence, stating that it would foster tourism between the two provinces and countries.

He added that this was the first major step in strengthening relations between the two nations in 32 years.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi acknowledged the importance of tourism in promoting economic growth and said that Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has abundance of breathtaking tourist spots.

He also recognized Tajikistan's rich history and cultural heritage, particularly its religious sites. The Governor Kundi expressed his desire to continue such government and people-to-people exchanges, further solidifying the bonds of Islamic brotherhood and friendship between the two countries.

The Ambassador and Governor's meeting marked a major milestone in bilateral relations, paving the way for future collaborations and strengthening the ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

