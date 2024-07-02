Open Menu

Tajikistan Ambassador Hosts KP Governor On Exclusive Tour Of Sioma Resort

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 08:52 PM

Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort

Tajikistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf, hosted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on a special tour of the scenic Sioma Resort, a popular tourist destination in Tajikistan on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Tajikistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf, hosted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on a special tour of the scenic Sioma Resort, a popular tourist destination in Tajikistan on Tuesday.

During the visit, the Ambassador expressed his delight at the Governor's presence, stating that it would foster tourism between the two provinces and countries.

He added that this was the first major step in strengthening relations between the two nations in 32 years.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi acknowledged the importance of tourism in promoting economic growth and said that Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has abundance of breathtaking tourist spots.

He also recognized Tajikistan's rich history and cultural heritage, particularly its religious sites. The Governor Kundi expressed his desire to continue such government and people-to-people exchanges, further solidifying the bonds of Islamic brotherhood and friendship between the two countries.

The Ambassador and Governor's meeting marked a major milestone in bilateral relations, paving the way for future collaborations and strengthening the ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Visit Tajikistan Faisal Karim Kundi Government

Recent Stories

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT

23 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding con ..

Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry

23 minutes ago
 Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in d ..

Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector

2 minutes ago
 IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office

IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office

2 minutes ago
 KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year ..

KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022

2 minutes ago
 SECP issues consultation paper on certifications o ..

SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professiona ..

2 minutes ago
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Just ..

Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice

2 minutes ago
 OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment

OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment

1 minute ago
 Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-esca ..

Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions

1 minute ago
 DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absen ..

DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind

1 minute ago
 Sports journalists have great role in promotion of ..

Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide

1 minute ago
 Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day

Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan