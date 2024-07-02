Tajikistan Ambassador Hosts KP Governor On Exclusive Tour Of Sioma Resort
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 08:52 PM
Tajikistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf, hosted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on a special tour of the scenic Sioma Resort, a popular tourist destination in Tajikistan on Tuesday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Tajikistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf, hosted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on a special tour of the scenic Sioma Resort, a popular tourist destination in Tajikistan on Tuesday.
During the visit, the Ambassador expressed his delight at the Governor's presence, stating that it would foster tourism between the two provinces and countries.
He added that this was the first major step in strengthening relations between the two nations in 32 years.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi acknowledged the importance of tourism in promoting economic growth and said that Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has abundance of breathtaking tourist spots.
He also recognized Tajikistan's rich history and cultural heritage, particularly its religious sites. The Governor Kundi expressed his desire to continue such government and people-to-people exchanges, further solidifying the bonds of Islamic brotherhood and friendship between the two countries.
The Ambassador and Governor's meeting marked a major milestone in bilateral relations, paving the way for future collaborations and strengthening the ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector
IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office
KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022
SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professiona ..
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice
OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment
Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions
DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind
Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide
Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT23 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry23 minutes ago
-
IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office2 minutes ago
-
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice2 minutes ago
-
DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind1 minute ago
-
Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day30 minutes ago
-
50 vehicles challaned over violations30 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly calls on CM Sindh30 minutes ago
-
PMD, RIMES hold Climate Application Forum2 hours ago
-
Work on Hindu, Christian Marriage Acts to be completed soon: Ramesh Singh Arora2 hours ago
-
President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues2 hours ago
-
Step afoot to address block identity cards issues in Jhal Magsi: DC2 hours ago