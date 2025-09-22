Open Menu

Tajikistan Among The World’s Top Safest Countries: Survey

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 08:15 PM

According to Gallup’s Global Safety Report – 2025, Tajikistan has ranked second among the safest countries worldwide, the country maintained top 5 position as safest and peaceful place for lasts sixteen years since 2010

The survey, conducted in 142 countries, found that 95% of Tajik citizens feel completely safe walking alone at night in Tajikistan, said a release issued by Embassy of Tajikistan in Pakistan here on Monday.

The top ten safest countries include Singapore (98%), Tajikistan (95%), China (94%), Oman (94%), Saudi Arabia (93%), Kuwait (91%), Norway (91%), Bahrain (90%), and the UAE (90%).

This achievement reflects the successful policies of President Emomali Rahmon, under whom Tajikistan has become a country of peace, stability, and social trust.

The nation’s calm cities and villages, combined with traditional Tajik hospitality, are now recognized as key societal values on the international stage.

Repeatedly appearing in the global top ten, Tajikistan’s ranking highlights the international community’s appreciation for its efforts in maintaining security, protecting citizens’ rights, and strengthening public order, while enhancing the country’s positive influence worldwide.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan topped global safety ranking for 5th time since 2010.

