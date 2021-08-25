UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan Endorses Pakistan's Proposal To Adopt Cohesive Approach On Afghan Situation

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:12 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday agreed to the proposal of Pakistan to adopt a cohesive approach in achieving the common goals of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

The development came as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with the Tajik president on the current situation in Afghanistan.

"President Emomli welcomed Foreign Minister and concurred on coordinated approach on the evolving situation in Afghanistan," the Foreign Office said, as Qureshi met the Tajik leadership during his first leg of the four-nation tour.

On regional security, the foreign minister shared Pakistan's perspective on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Stressing that both Pakistan and Tajikistan would benefit immensely from a peaceful and stable Afghanistan in terms of enhanced economic cooperation and connectivity, he underlined the importance of coordinated approach to realise shared objectives of a "connected region".

The foreign minister conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Imran Khan and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthen relations with Tajikistan in all areas of mutual interests.

President Emomali said he looked forward to receive Prime Minister Imran Khan at SCO Summit in September 2021 in Dushanbe.

Earlier, Qureshi and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his Tajik counterpart of Pakistan's policy to support an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan and expressed hope that Afghan leaders would achieve a workable solution. He also underscored the importance of continued international engagement as shared responsibility.� FM Muhriddin appreciated Pakistan's initiative to reach out to neighbours of Afghanistan for a coordinated approach.�During the meeting, the two foreign ministers welcomed the frequent high-level interaction which had led to further strengthening of bilateral relations and commonality of views on matters of mutual interest.

