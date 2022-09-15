Tajikistan hands over 80 trucks relief goods for floods victims

Tajikistan on Thursday handed over 80 vehicles loaded with relief goods to Pakistan to help the flood victims here at Jamrud NLC terminal

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Tajikistan on Thursday handed over 80 vehicles loaded with relief goods to Pakistan to help the flood victims here at Jamrud NLC terminal.

The vehicles carrying 500 tons of flour, 1000 tons of cement, 1000 tons of coal, 500 cartons of drinking water bottles and 2000 roof sheets were handed over by Tajik Ambassador to Pakistan Ismatullo Nasredin to the Prime Minister's adviser Amir Maqam in a ceremony attended by local and regional representatives.

The relief goods would be transported to the flood affected areas where these would be distributed through World food Program and NDMA.

At the ceremony, Tajik ambassador said that these aids have been sent by the government and people of Tajikistan so that Pakistan can serve and help the people of the Muslim brother country in this difficult time.

Amir Maqam said that floods in Pakistan caused havoc in four provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan this year, in which 1400 people have died, thousands of people have been injured and millions of people have been displaced.

Now the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was taking pragmatic steps for relief, rehabilitation and resettlement in affected areas.

He expressed gratitude to government and people of Tajikistan for extending support to their Pakistan brothers in this hour of tragedy.

He said that Pakistani government enjoys strong bilateral relations and friendship with Tajikistan and projects of electricity and gas supply with Tajikistan are in the pipeline.

Tajik ambassador said that millions of people in Pakistan were affected by floods and the government and people of Tajikistan are with the Pakistani brothers in these difficult situations, adding that the government of Tajikistan will cooperate with its Pakistani brothers in every possible way.

He urged international community to generously help the flood affected victims of Pakistan. He said there are strong brotherly relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Shakeel Ahmad Atmanzai, Pakistan Muslim League Sardar Azam Afridi, Imran Lala, Badshah Afridi, Syed Wali shah, Amanullah, Zarwali Afridi and a large number of officers of the relevant departments were present during the ceremony.