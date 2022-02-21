Tajikistan, KP govt agree to increase bilateral trade volume

The Ambassador of Tajikistan Ismatullah Nasruddin along with a delegation Monday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment (KPBOIT) and called on Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Vice Chairman Said Mahmood and CEO KPBOIT Dr Hassan Daud Butt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Ambassador of Tajikistan Ismatullah Nasruddin along with a delegation Monday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment (KPBOIT) and called on Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Vice Chairman Said Mahmood and CEO KPBOIT Dr Hassan Daud Butt.

The ambassador invited a business delegation from KP to visit Tajikistan and hold an exhibition of Pakistani local products in Dushanbe and assured all the support for the visit.

The ambassador emphasized that 4 to 5 areas of mutual cooperation must be identified before the visit to work on.

CEO KPBOIT proposed a few recommendations including forming a working group to enhance trade cooperation between the two countries as the two countries are good neighbors and have good political relations.

Furthermore, he said that a visit of official delegation from KP led by the business community will be scheduled in May 2022 and an exhibition of industrial and cultural products will be the part of the official visit.

Former Vice President Sarhad Chamber, Manzoor Elahi also gave recommendations to enhance bilateral trade with Tajikistan.

Vice Chairman KPBOIT Said Mahmood welcomed the delegation and in his introductory remarks gave an overview about KP and potentials of bilateral trade with Tajikistan.

Dr. Hassan Daud Butt, CEO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment, gave a detailed presentation on investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in key sectors including tourism, IT, SEZs, Agriculture and Livestock, Mines & Minerals, IT and Hydel Power.

During the briefing, he also highlighted top exports and imports of Pakistan with Tajikistan and emphasized on the need to enhance the bilateral trade.

Special Assistant to CM for industry and trade welcomed the Ambassador of Tajikistan and assured full cooperation from the provincial government in promoting bilateral trade activities and in the province's vast minerals, hydropower and tourism sectors.

Elaborating investment opportunities, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a vast untouched natural potential that needs to be explored.

Ambassador in his remarks, emphasized the importance of boosting bilateral trade ties, and highlighted the recent efforts to boost trade activities between the two countries and said that launching air services for commercial purposes is the need of the day as the two countries share common values.

The briefing at KPBOIT was followed by the visit of the Ambassador and the delegation to Torkham Border Crossing where senior officials from Pakistan Custom gave a detailed briefing on bilateral trade.

Issues related to transit trade with Afghanistan, Tajikistan and other central Asian countries were also highlighted during the presentation and possible solutions were discussed.

The ambassador also visited the border crossing and Michni post and thanked to the Vice Chairman, CEO and the officials of KPBOIT for the hospitality and detailed briefings which were of great interest and knowledge-based.

The briefing session was attended by public and private sector stakeholders including CEO KPEZDMC, Javed Khattak, and industrialists.