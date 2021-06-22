Tajikistan, Pakistan need to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, defence: Dr Moeed

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:18 PM

National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Tuesday said Tajikistan and Pakistan needed to pay special focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, defence and security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf Tuesday said Tajikistan and Pakistan needed to pay special focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, defence and security.

He held a bilateral meeting with Secretary of Security Council of Tajikistan and NSA Nasrullo Mahmudzoda in Dushanbe, said a news release received here.

Dr Moeed said Pakistan and Tajikistan shared the longest borders with Afghanistan and therefore needed to cooperate closely for regional peace and security.

He highlighted that Pakistani seaports including Gwadar offered the most economic and efficient route to Tajikistan for its connectivity with the outer world through sea.

He extended felicitations to his Tajik counterpart on assumption of Shanghai Cooperation Organisaton (SCO) chair and best wishes for successful organization of 16th meeting of Secretaries of the Security Councils of SCO Member States as well as upcoming 20th Anniversary of SCO Summit in Dushanbe in September later this year.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the excellent bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries and reiterated their resolve to further deepen and diversify these ties for mutual benefit.

In the meeting, Tajik Secretary of Security Council, Mahmudzoda expressed gratitude on behalf of his government for Pakistan's continued assistance in humanitarian and technical spheres including provision of trainings for capacity building of Tajik servicemen.

Mahmudzoda said bilateral ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan were flourishing day by day and the recent visit of Tajik president to Pakistan had added yet another impetus to these ties.

He remarked that it was first bilateral meeting held by Tajik side for any visiting foreign dignitary in the newly built building in Presidential Complex in Dushanbe.

The two NSAs resolved to maintain the regular contacts for further boosting the bilateral ties.

In the meeting, NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf was accompanied by Pakistan's Ambassador to Tajikistan, Imran Haider. The meeting was held in a very frank and friendly atmosphere.

