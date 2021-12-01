UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:29 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Tajikistan Ambassador to Pakistan Ismatullo Nasredin said on Tuesday that Tajikistan and Pakistan were enhancing relations and playing role to strengthen economy of the region.

He was addressing a book launching ceremony of "The Tajiks in the Mirror of History", authored by His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, which has been translated into urdu language and published by Punjab University.

The ceremony was jointly organized by Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Punjab University Regional Integration Centre and Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad.

Mr Nasredin was the chief guest on the occasion while PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, RIC Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, CGSS Executive Director Col (r) Khalid Taimur, deans of various faculties and a number of students participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Nasredin stated that Tajikistan stands ready to build up friendly relations with other countries and recognize shared interests based on reciprocal respect, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation. He said that moreover, Tajikistan had done remarkable efforts towards regional integration and the country has enhanced regional ties and global outreach through multilateral cooperation.

He said that bilateral ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan were also growing with the passage of time and both brotherly countries were enjoying deep cordial ties more than ever before.

He shed light on various topics of the book and elaborated the history of Tajikistan briefly.

Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar stated that Pakistan and Tajikistan share historical and cultural ties. He highlighted the importance of Pakistan's bilateral ties with Central Asia. He also mentioned that both countries were cooperating in many domains. He said that Pakistan and Tajikistan had recently signed several accords to boost ties between the two nations.

Khalid Taimur stated that the dynamic leadership of Tajikistan under President Emomali Rahmon had created equal opportunities, formed a robust security system and promoted higher living standards for its people. He said that the leadership had the vision that globalization and national interests should complement each other and provide a reliable guarantee for sustainable development of international relations.

Ghazi Muhammad Abdullah from PU Department of History and Dr. Shareh from Department of Political Science also shared their thoughts at the occasion.

They stated that the book authored by President Emomali Rahmon was a great contribution as it provided a profound understanding of Tajikistan's history, culture, people, language, customs and tradition. They said that one could get a detailed knowledge of Tajikistan by reading this book.

The speakers also stated that Tajikistan had been on a road to development and "we also share our mutualadmiration and respect for Allama Iqbal".

Later, Mr Nasredin presented copies of the book among distinguished guests.

