Tajikistan President paying two-day visit to Pakistan from June 2

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon is paying a two day visit to Pakistan from Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He will be accompanied by a high level delegation.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in the delegation-level talks.

The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.

A number of Agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonalty of faith, shared history and cultural affinities.