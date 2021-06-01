UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tajikistan President Paying Two-day Visit To Pakistan From June 2

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:04 PM

Tajikistan President paying two-day visit to Pakistan from June 2

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in the delegation-level talks during his visit of Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon is paying a two day visit to Pakistan from Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He will be accompanied by a high level delegation.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in the delegation-level talks.

The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.

A number of Agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonalty of faith, shared history and cultural affinities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange Education Visit Lead Tajikistan From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE among top 20 countries in 5 indices related to ..

13 minutes ago

Health expert terms unlock in IIOJK premature, wro ..

4 minutes ago

WTI Oil Price Surges Above $68 per Barrel for Firs ..

4 minutes ago

40 deaths, 424 new cases of COVID-19 reported in P ..

4 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib condemns terrorist attacks on FC tro ..

4 minutes ago

Canada Politicians Join Call for Action After Mass ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.