Tajikistan President Paying Two-day Visit To Pakistan From June 2
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:04 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in the delegation-level talks during his visit of Islamabad.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon is paying a two day visit to Pakistan from Wednesday at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
He will be accompanied by a high level delegation.
During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Rahmon will lead their respective sides in the delegation-level talks.
The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.
A number of Agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi.
In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by commonalty of faith, shared history and cultural affinities.