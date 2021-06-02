UrduPoint.com
Tajikistan Proposes 'trade Corridor' To Access Pakistan's Gwadar, Karachi Ports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:44 PM

Tajikistan proposes 'trade corridor' to access Pakistan's Gwadar, Karachi ports

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday expressed his country's interest to access Pakistan's Gwadar and Karachi seaports as the 'shortest trade route' for the landlocked Central Asian state to connect with the region

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday expressed his country's interest to access Pakistan's Gwadar and Karachi seaports as the 'shortest trade route' for the landlocked Central Asian state to connect with the region.

The Tajik president, in this regard, supported establishment of a 'trade corridor' passing through Pakistan, as he addressed at a joint press stakeout along with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister House.

The two leaders, who earlier held wide-ranging discussions on diverse areas of cooperation, expressed willingness to further strengthen the bilateral multifaceted ties.

President Emomali Rahmon stressed "full-fledged cooperation" between Tajikistan and Pakistan to manage energy and water resources and also tapping the potential of Central Asia-South Asia (CASA-1000) power project.

President Rahmon termed Pakistan a "reliable and trustworthy partner" of Tajikistan at international stage, where the two countries had similarity of agenda to pursue a mutually beneficial cooperation.

He mentioned that his talks with PM Imran Khan was focused on inter-governmental cooperation in the fields of economy, parliaments, energy, agriculture, healthcare and COVID-19 situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed President Emomali Rahmon and mentioned the positive discussions held with him in areas of trade, defence production, climate change and common challenges including post-troops withdrawal scenario in Afghanistan.

