ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Tajikistan’s Somon Air on Thursday started its flight operations in Pakistan as its inaugural flight from capital Dushanbe landed in Islamabad.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Ambassador of Tajikistan in Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda received 14 passengers of the flight SMR-129 on their arrival at the Islamabad International Airport.

Fire tenders from the Civil Aviation Rescue and fire-fighting service presented a traditional cannon salute to the aircraft.

The flight was handled by the Shaheen Airport Services, a subsidiary of the Pakistan Air Force.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion. Shaheen Airport Services Executive Director Air Commodore (R) Wasim Ahmed Khan, General Manager Shaheen Airport Services Islamabad Air Cdre (retd) Shahid Nadeem and the Chief Executive Officer of the Somon Air expressed satisfaction over the milestone.

Airport Manager, Director SAPs and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony.

The return flight of Somon Air, SMR-130, departed from Islamabad to Dushanbe on same day in the afternoon with 52 passengers on board.

The launch of Somon Air’s flights will facilitate direct travel between Islamabad and Dushanbe, saving travel time.

The flight will operate once a week on Thursday, utilizing the comfort of Boeing 737 aircraft. The frequency of the flights will be increased subsequently.

The flight will allow passengers to conveniently experience the cultural richness and marvels of both the countries at an affordable price.