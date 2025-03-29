CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Tajir Ittehad Group leader and former Municipal Committee member Chaudhry Asghar Jatt on Saturday organized an Iftar dinner at the local Marriage Hall. The event drew a diverse crowd of prominent business leaders and officials from various associations.

Notable attendees included Sheikh Muhammad Nadeem of Tajir Ittehad Group, Malik Irfan Tufail, President of Kirana Association, Chaudhry Rafhan Asghar, President of Kirana Sabzi Mandi, and Mehr Maqsood Haral, President of the Bar Association Chiniot, among others.

Expressing gratitude, on this occasion, Chaudhry Asghar Jatt thanked the participants for joining the Iftar dinner, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared values among the city's business community.