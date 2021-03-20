UrduPoint.com
Tajrans, Traders Agree To Follow Govt Decision Of Shutting Down Shops, Markets

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Tajrans, traders agree to follow govt decision of shutting down shops, markets

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) ::The anjuman-e-tajran, traders and owners of the markets Saturday agreed to comply with the provincial government decision of shutting down shops, markets to ensure safety to the public from the third wave of coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly here.

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting with representatives of the anjuman-e-tajran, traders and markets owners along with the officials of the district administration Dir Lower attended.

Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh Faqir Hussain, President of the Manda Bazaar Haji Khan Bahadur, Tehsildar Manda Saeed Anwar, Hazrat Yousaf and officials of the Police Station Manda were also present during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the top leaders said that the third wave of Corona virus is spreading rapidly in Pakistan.

The traders leaders of the Manda Bazaar, TMA's officials, Police and Levy personnel are announcing lockdown that in view of the third wave of Coronavirus, all business activities decided to close on Saturday and Sunday for the large interest of the people.

AC Samarbagh Faqir Hussain said that the provincial government issued a statement regarding the closing of shops, markets and other businesses. He said, certain shops will remain open to ensure facilities to the people with all businesses will be closed at 8 p.m.

He said, only medical stores, bakeries, general stores, dairy, vegetable and fruit, poultry, tire puncture, hotels, petrol pumps will be open on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurants will allow home delivery and takeaways orders with all kinds of wedding halls, community centers, cinemas, cultural and sports have been banned.

