Tajweed Classes Held At AIOU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Tajweed classes held at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Wednesday organized Tajweed Al-Qur'an classes during Ramadan.

A total of 37 employees of the university, including 22 female and 15 male employees, were registered for these classes. The certificate distribution ceremony for these classes took place yesterday.

Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi presided over the ceremony, while Director, Coordination and Follow-up, Prof. Dr. Syed. Aamir Shah was the chief guest. Dr. Sana Ullah Hussain, Chairman of the Department of Quran and Tafseer, hosted the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Amir Shah spoke about the close relationship between the Quran and Ramadan and congratulated the Department of Quran and Tafseer for their efforts.

Dr. Mohyuddin Hashmi praised the department's work in guiding people back to the Holy Quran, emphasizing the importance of the Quran and the Sunnah in guiding Muslims.

Dr. Sana Ullah mentioned that the teachers in Tajweed Al-Qur'an classes focused on ensuring the correct pronunciation of the Qur'an.

He explained that these classes aimed to teach fundamental religious rules and regulations.

The participants expressed that the classes provided them with guidance in all aspects of their lives. Certificates were distributed to the participants at the end of the ceremony.

