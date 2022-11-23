Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Wednesday presided over a meeting of Tajweed Al-Quran Trust held at the President's House in the State metropolis

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Wednesday presided over a meeting of Tajweed Al-Quran Trust held at the President's House in the State metropolis.

The President was briefed, in detail, on the establishment of Tajweed-ul-Qur'an Trust, its aims and objectives, ongoing projects, and the problems and difficulties faced by the institution. Participants also put forth various suggestions for the improvement of the trust.

While addressing the meeting, the President said that all available resources would be utilized for the teaching of the Holy Quran and the government would provide full support and help at all levels.

The meeting approved the proposal for increasing the honorarium from Rs 11,500 to Rs.

16,500 of 1,770 readers. Similarly, the appointment of the Chief Reader was also approved by the meeting.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry further said that the ratio of income and expenditure of Tajweed-ul-Qur'an Trust should be maintained so that there was no obstacle or disturbance in the affairs of the institution.

On this occasion, Adviser to Azad Jammu Kashmir Government on Religious Affairs Hafiz Hamid Raza, Finance Secretary Ismatullah Shah, Accountant General Usman Javed Lone, Secretary Presidential Affairs Syed Asif Hussain, Religious Affairs Secretary Sardar Zafar Khan and others discussed the matters related to the functioning of the institution.