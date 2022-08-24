UrduPoint.com

Take All Measures To Protect Children From Polio: Irfanullah Mehsud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Irfanullah Mehsud Wednesday directed the concerned official to conduct effective campaign against polio virus and take all measures to protect children from the crippling disease.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review session on the second day of the anti-polio campaign.

The deputy commissioner also appealed the people to cooperate with the vaccination teams and fulfill their responsibilities for eradicating polio by immunizing their children.

In the meeting, the performance of the second day of the polio campaign was reviewed.

The five days-long anti-polio campaign would continue till August 26 to immunize children up to 5 years against the virus.

ADC Azazullah, AC Fazal Wahid, AAC Muhammad Saleem, AAC Shirdal Khan, AAC Fayaz Ahmed, Finance Officer Muhammad Ali, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zakir, DSP HQ Jahanzeb Khan, EPI Coordinator Dr. Mohammad Ghulam Ishaq Khan, District Monitors, DSO Dr. Ayesha and officers and representatives of the concerned district departments were present in the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

