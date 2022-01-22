UrduPoint.com

Take Care Of "Ghazis" Police Prime Responsibility: IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas Saturday said it was prime responsibility of the force to take care of police "Ghazis".

The IGP was speaking during his visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to inquire after health of the cops injured in firing of terrorists in Karachi Company police station jurisdiction.

He was accompanied by other senior police officials.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas also talked to the medics for providing best possible treatment facilities to the injured cops.

He said look after the families of martyrs and the "Ghazis" who stood firm against the terrorists without caring for their own lives was our top priority.

IGP Ahsan Younas expressed the hope that the injured police officials soon after recovering will serve for the country and nation again.

