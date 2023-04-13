UrduPoint.com

Taking Care Of Mental Health Equally Important: Khalid Maqbool

Published April 13, 2023

Taking care of mental health equally important: Khalid Maqbool

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Institute of Public Health (IPH) board of Management Chairman and former governor Punjab General (retd) Khalid Maqbool has said it is important to take care of mental health, along with physical health, as negative thoughts and negative attitudes affect human health, especially mental health.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar, organised on the occasion of World Health Day on the topic of 'universal health coverage, healthy eating for all and mental health for all' at the IPH, here on Thursday.

He said a balanced diet and a moderate lifestyle make human health sustainable. Khalid Maqbool said that to reduce the load of patients in hospitals and in order to control the high costs of treatment, it was necessary to focus on disease prevention and the slogan of "prevention is better than cure" should be spread more and more in society.

He said awareness was important, so that people could protect themselves from getting sick by taking precautionary measures, adding that in this series, public health experts and physicians should provide awareness about the principles of hygiene in the public so that a healthy society could be developed.

He said that only by controlling diseases could the dream of 'Health for All' be realised.

According to the vision of Punjab Health Department, the DG Health briefed in detail about the provision of quality medical facilities to the public and prevention of diseases. Dean IPH Zarfashan Tahir said that happy body and mind are the sign of healthy lifestyle. She said that in order to improve public health, campaigns had been launched to raise public awareness by cooperating with international and local institutions and they were also informing the public about the principles of hygiene through the platform of the IPH. She stressed on making a schedule for regular exercise and walk, stay away from fast foods, avoid drinks,consume a good diet and instead of staying up late at night, get enough sleep to stay healthy.

A large number of doctors and medical students were present on this occasion.

DG Health Punjab Dr. Ilyas Gondal, representative of World Health Institute Dr. Jamshed, Dr Muhammad Ali and Dean IPH Dr. Zarfashan Tahir also expressed their views in the seminar.

