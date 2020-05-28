UrduPoint.com
Taking Credit For Nuclear Blasts By Sharifs Baseless: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:40 PM

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Thursday said the Sharif family's taking of credit for the nuclear blasts was nothing but following figments of their own imagination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Thursday said the Sharif family's taking of credit for the nuclear blasts was nothing but following figments of their own imagination.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that had Pakistan's atomic bomb been manufactured at the Ittefaq Foundry, the nation would have given the Sharif family credit for it.

He said that in the eighties, when the whole nation was cultivating the entire atomic programme by paying heavy price on socioeconomic front, the Sharif family used to pay Rs 200 to Rs 500 in taxes. Nawaz Sharif as prime minister of Pakistan was busy persuading the civil and military establishment against the nuclear blasts and for financial deals with the world powers, he added.

He said that this had been acknowledged by Nawaz Sharif's then Foreign Minister Gohar Ayub, and creator of atomic programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in their writings and interviews.

The information minister said that the PML-N leadership should be ashamed of taking credit for the nuclear blasts. The credit for making Pakistan a nuclear power goes to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, General Zia-ul-Haq, Ishaq Khan and Dr Abdul Qadeer and the entire Pakistani nation salutes these personalities for their efforts to make the country a nuclear power.

