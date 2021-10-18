UrduPoint.com

Taking Flu Shot May Cut Heart Disease Risk: Study

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:07 PM

Taking flu shot may cut heart disease risk: Study

US researchers suggest that taking annual flu vaccinations may cut heart disease risk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :US researchers suggest that taking annual flu vaccinations may cut heart disease risk.

It's well-known that the flu can lead to significant respiratory symptoms such as pneumonia, bronchitis, and bacterial infection of the lungs. But the virus' effects on the heart have historically been harder to parse out.

Studies have shown that patients are six times more likely to experience a heart attack the week after influenza infection than they are at any point during the year prior or the year after the flu infection.

But a new review of studies published in the Journal of the American Heart Association showed that not only is the vaccine effective at protecting the general population and the most vulnerable age groups (over 65 and under 2) from severe cases of the flu, but it's also protective against cardiovascular mortality as well, especially among the high-risk population, Medical Daily reported .

Researchers from Houston Methodist, writing in the review, noted that adults who received the vaccine were 37 percent less likely to be hospitalized for the flu and 82 percent less likely to be admitted to the ICU because of it.

Vaccination was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular events (2.9 percent vs 4.7 percent) if the patient got the flu. Among the highest-risk patients with more active coronary disease, vaccination was associated with considerably better outcomes.

The reason influenza stresses the heart and vascular system so much has to do with the body's inflammatory response to the infection, explained said lead author Dr. Priyanka Bhugra, internal medicine specialist at Houston Methodist.

As a result of the demonstrated benefits conferred by influenza vaccination and the risks posed by flu infection among those with cardiovascular disease, the CDC and numerous other international societies strongly recommend annual influenza vaccination in patients with cardiovascular disease.

Clinicians should ensure high rates of influenza vaccination, especially in those with underlying chronic conditions, to protect against acute cardiovascular events associated with influenza, Bhugra said.

Related Topics

Attack Lead Houston May Influenza From

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un ..

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

2 minutes ago
 Security arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi finalis ..

Security arrangements for Eid Miladun Nabi finalised

2 minutes ago
 NAPA, University of Texas join hands for music edu ..

NAPA, University of Texas join hands for music education in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

Dry weather likely in most parts of country;PMD

13 minutes ago
 US 'very concerned' over China's hypersonic test

US 'very concerned' over China's hypersonic test

14 minutes ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee Agrees on All Work ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee Agrees on All Working Mechanisms - Opposition He ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.