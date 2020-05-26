Taking precautions against Covid-19 collective responsibility: AJK president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) : , May 26 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday stressed the people and the influential circles of the society to ensure implementation of all precautionary measures till an effective vaccine of the novel coronavirus is development.

"Care in social gatherings and mandatory compliance of advisory issued by the government and the medical experts is the collective social responsibility of all of us," he asserted, and warned that violation of the health advisory may have very negative impacts on our personal and collective lives.

The AJK president was talking to the people from different strata of life who called on him at his residence in Horna Mera near Rawalakot on Tuesday.

Those who called on him here included, Presidential Advisor, Sardar Shabbir Khan (Gulf Group), Sardar Saeed Aziz, Sardar Tauseef Aziz, Sardar Shahzeb Khan, Sardar Zarreen Khan, president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz constituency LA-4 Sardar Ashiq Khan, Sardar Altaf Khan, Sardar Javed Khan and other political, religious and social figures. They extended Id greetings and also expressed condolence over the death of AJK president's uncle Sardar Nazir Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK president while appreciating the efforts of Pakistan Army, ulema, doctors, paramedical staff and social organizations for effectively dealing with the corona pandemic, said that war on coronavirus may prolong. Therefore, all segments of society will have to make joint efforts to steer the nation out of this crisis by guiding the people in the right direction.

Sardar Masood Khan appealed to the social organizations and the well off people to come forward to help those who have lost their jobs and livelihood because of lockdown, and ensure that no one of the community starves or remains without clothes.

Speaking on the occasion, the community leaders assured the state president and the government of their full cooperation in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Later, a public delegation led by President Adviser Sardar Ijaz Yousuf Khan and PML-N leader Sardar Ashiq Khan separately called on the state president and apprised him of the problems of the area.

Meanwhile, in a message after offering Eid ul Fitr prayers in Horna Mera village, the AJK president said that the Eid festival was being celebrated in a simple manner because of the worst Indian repression in occupied Kashmir, coronavirus, and the PIA plane crash in Karachi.

He said that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir were offering unprecedented sacrifices for their freedom and their right to self-determination, and the day was not far off when they would enjoy freedom, and India's tactics and inhuman policies will fail.

He also offered special prayers for the development, prosperity and stability of the country, and prayed for eternal peace for the souls who had departed in PIA airliner's crash in Karachi.