Taking preventive measures imperative to eliminate hepatitis: VC DUHS

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Prof. Mohammed Saeed Qureshi Sunday said there was a need of the hour to adopt preventive measures in the right direction for eliminating hepatitis from the country.

He expressed these views as the chief guest of a seminar organized by National Institute of Liver and GI Diseases (NILGID) for patients and junior doctors on World Hepatitis Day at Main OPD Seminar Hall, Ojha Campus DUHS here, said a statement on Sunday.

He said that once again, on World Hepatitis Day 2019, the whole nation stood to promote the eradication of hepatitis by uniting everyone at the private and public levels, that's the only way we can eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030.

National Institute of Liver and GI Diseases also organized a Walk before beginning the seminar.

The walk was led by Professor Mohammed Saeed Quraishy which started from the main gate of Dow University Hospital to the OPD block, DUHS.

The walk was also participated by the Pro-Vice Chancellor of DUHS Prof.

Dr. Zarnaz Wahid.Quraishy said at the public awareness seminar that hepatitis eradication was known worldwide, as the disease has spread globally.

World Health Organization (WHO) has set a deadline for hepatitis eradication from the entire World by 2030.

He told that Dow University has all the facilities for the treatment of hepatitis and the last stage of hepatitis disease that is liver transplant facility which is its only cure.

Registrar of Dow University of Health Sciences Prof. Aman Ullah Abbasi said in his speech that according to an estimate, the number of hepatitis C patients in Pakistan is around five percent. This number is the highest in the world after Egypt.

He told that 6.7 per cent of the total population in Punjab, 5 percent in Sindh, 1.5 percent in Balochistan and 1.1 percent in KPK suffers from this disease.

He further said that main cause of the outbreak of this disease is reuse of syringes; if we stop the reuse of contaminated syringes, we can save 15 million and 75 thousand of Hepatitis C while 3 million of Hepatitis B sufferers in the country. The rate of hepatitis infection with contaminated and reused syringes is 60 per cent, he added.

He concluded his speech saying that Hepatitis C is a silent killer,every Pakistani should have a screening, since its symptoms are similar to other diseases.

Director of NILGID, Dr. Syed Nadeem Hasan briefed about increase of "Fatty Liver" in his speech and said "Fatty liver" is a self-inflicted disease.

He told that if only 10 percent of weight is reduced then 50 percent of fatty liver disease would go away on its own.

Prof. Mohammed Saeed Quraishy and Director NILGID Syed Nadeem Hassandistributed the shields among the speakers and organizers.