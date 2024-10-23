Open Menu

Taking Steps To Restore BZU Lost Glory, Says VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Taking steps to restore BZU lost glory, says VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) newly-appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Muhammad Zubair said on Wednesday he intended to make the university financially stable and restore its glory to dismiss its negative perception among public.

During a maiden interaction with journalist at committee office, he shed light on a number of steps he is going to take to restore South Punjab oldest and biggest university glory.

The VC stated that he would utilise all his potentials to improving ranking of the BZU, adding that he had ordered punctuality and regularity for faculty and other staffers as first step towards maintaining discipline.

Dr Zubair admitted that he was facing resistance from within and outside university, but he would do whatever he could as BZU belonged to everyone living in Multan and its adjoining areas.

"I am meeting philanthropist and other notables of the city for seeking their for uplifting of BZU. Today, I have conducted uplift committee meeting too in this connection," the VC added.

"We will invite its alumni who are serving in different fields in December or January to give them ownership. It will have a very positive impact on them," he noted.

Replying a question on falling number of admission in recent past in BZU, the VC maintained that when he joined office, the first phase of admissions had completed and added that he pushed the faculty to bring more students and they were able to add a considerable no of admission.

Answering another question, he informed that running BZU was not less than managing a city.

Hinting at problems of university, he informed that they BZU was the largest client of MEPCO at one spot, but unlike localities, the company does not offer any assistance within the university and they had to manage it themselves

About beatification, Dr Zubair remarked that people visiting the varsity would feel a remarkable difference in campus environment soon as he had ordered improvement in cleanliness of the campus for which staff is working.

The VC praised faculty and other staffers for working for betterment of the varsity by performing their duties for which they are paid.

"I believe one should work for which one is paid, " he asserted. BZI Director Media, Dr Binyamin and Deputy Director Media Dr Khurram Afazl attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Bahauddin Zakariya University January December Media All From MEPCO

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 p ..

PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points

1 hour ago
 PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

4 hours ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

4 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

4 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

4 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

4 hours ago
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

6 hours ago
 President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan