Taking Steps To Restore BZU Lost Glory, Says VC
October 23, 2024
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) newly-appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Muhammad Zubair said on Wednesday he intended to make the university financially stable and restore its glory to dismiss its negative perception among public.
During a maiden interaction with journalist at committee office, he shed light on a number of steps he is going to take to restore South Punjab oldest and biggest university glory.
The VC stated that he would utilise all his potentials to improving ranking of the BZU, adding that he had ordered punctuality and regularity for faculty and other staffers as first step towards maintaining discipline.
Dr Zubair admitted that he was facing resistance from within and outside university, but he would do whatever he could as BZU belonged to everyone living in Multan and its adjoining areas.
"I am meeting philanthropist and other notables of the city for seeking their for uplifting of BZU. Today, I have conducted uplift committee meeting too in this connection," the VC added.
"We will invite its alumni who are serving in different fields in December or January to give them ownership. It will have a very positive impact on them," he noted.
Replying a question on falling number of admission in recent past in BZU, the VC maintained that when he joined office, the first phase of admissions had completed and added that he pushed the faculty to bring more students and they were able to add a considerable no of admission.
Answering another question, he informed that running BZU was not less than managing a city.
Hinting at problems of university, he informed that they BZU was the largest client of MEPCO at one spot, but unlike localities, the company does not offer any assistance within the university and they had to manage it themselves
About beatification, Dr Zubair remarked that people visiting the varsity would feel a remarkable difference in campus environment soon as he had ordered improvement in cleanliness of the campus for which staff is working.
The VC praised faculty and other staffers for working for betterment of the varsity by performing their duties for which they are paid.
"I believe one should work for which one is paid, " he asserted. BZI Director Media, Dr Binyamin and Deputy Director Media Dr Khurram Afazl attended the meeting.
