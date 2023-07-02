Takreem Shuhahda Desi Kushti dangal on July 7

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Takreem Shuhada Desi Kushti (traditional wrestling) dangal would be held at Ali Mushtaq stadium Jalalpurpirwala on July 7 (Friday).

Pakistan Desi Kushti Federation was going to conduct Takreem Shuhada dangal with special efforts of MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan ur Rehman Khan Mazari would be the chief guest of the ceremony. While MNA Rana Qasim Noon, Rana Shehr Yar Noon, Haji Muhammad Aslam Lasani, Ahmed Khan Baloch, Advocate Rana Mohsin Noon, Mian Farooq Ahmed Bodla, Syed Sabtain Ahmed Shah, Jam Majid Ali Ponta, Nawab Iqbal Khakhi and others would participate in the event.

President Pakistan Desi Kushti Federation, Nawab Furqan Khan while talking to the journalists said that famous wrestlers from all over the country will participate in the dangal.