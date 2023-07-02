Open Menu

Takreem Shuhahda Desi Kushti Dangal On July 7

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Takreem Shuhahda Desi Kushti dangal on July 7

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Takreem Shuhada Desi Kushti (traditional wrestling) dangal would be held at Ali Mushtaq stadium Jalalpurpirwala on July 7 (Friday).

Pakistan Desi Kushti Federation was going to conduct Takreem Shuhada dangal with special efforts of MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan ur Rehman Khan Mazari would be the chief guest of the ceremony. While MNA Rana Qasim Noon, Rana Shehr Yar Noon, Haji Muhammad Aslam Lasani, Ahmed Khan Baloch, Advocate Rana Mohsin Noon, Mian Farooq Ahmed Bodla, Syed Sabtain Ahmed Shah, Jam Majid Ali Ponta, Nawab Iqbal Khakhi and others would participate in the event.

President Pakistan Desi Kushti Federation, Nawab Furqan Khan while talking to the journalists said that famous wrestlers from all over the country will participate in the dangal.

Related Topics

Pakistan July Event All From

Recent Stories

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

1 hour ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

2 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

8 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

18 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

19 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 day ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan