Open Menu

Talagang Sees High Polio Vaccination Coverage On First Day

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Talagang sees high polio vaccination coverage on first day

TALAGANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Over 91,000 children were vaccinated on Tuesday against polio on the first day of the national polio campaign in Talagang district.

According to DC office, a review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sarah Hayat, was held to assess the vaccination coverage.

The DC expressed satisfaction with the vaccination coverage and emphasized regular monitoring of vaccination teams to ensure completion of vaccination targets.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including ADCG Bilal bin Abdul Hafeez and CEO Health Dr. Saeed Akhtar.

The District Health Authority briefed the meeting on vaccination coverage and measures were discussed to monitor the performance of vaccination and supervisory staff.

APP/zht/378

Recent Stories

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, ..

Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets

2 hours ago
 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill fac ..

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Tu ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

2 hours ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by D ..

TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab O ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..

4 hours ago
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems ..

HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshaw ..

PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets

17 hours ago
 Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars ..

Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"

17 hours ago
 Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan