Talagang sees high polio vaccination coverage on first day

TALAGANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Over 91,000 children were vaccinated on Tuesday against polio on the first day of the national polio campaign in Talagang district.

According to DC office, a review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sarah Hayat, was held to assess the vaccination coverage.

The DC expressed satisfaction with the vaccination coverage and emphasized regular monitoring of vaccination teams to ensure completion of vaccination targets.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including ADCG Bilal bin Abdul Hafeez and CEO Health Dr. Saeed Akhtar.

The District Health Authority briefed the meeting on vaccination coverage and measures were discussed to monitor the performance of vaccination and supervisory staff.

APP/zht/378