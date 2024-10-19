Talal Advocates For Empowering Parliament Through Constitutional Amendments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 08:01 PM
PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry here on Saturday outside of the Parliament House said that the main purpose of constitutional amendments was to make the Parliament more powerful for the interest of the public and it was the vision of both dynamic leaders Ex premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry here on Saturday outside of the Parliament House said that the main purpose of constitutional amendments was to make the Parliament more powerful for the interest of the public and it was the vision of both dynamic leaders Ex premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.
Talking to the media persons, he said that all these constitutional amendments were the desire of all political parties but unluckily due to the vested interest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) opposing these amendments and not taking into the part of the country's development.
Talal underlined that in the past Parliament was powerless and failed to protect the sitting prime ministers and some institutions were hanged and disqualified the sitting prime ministers all these things were on the record, but after this 26th amendment, these things could not be repeated.
Senator Talal also appreciated the role of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto for developing a consensus among all political parties for the sake of the country.
To a question, Talal said that Nawaz Sharif was ready to sacrifice everything for the development of the country but unfortunately, PTI was doing politics for its vested interest and not for the country.
He said that Imran Khan has been receiving special treatment including separate kitchen facilities and opportunities to hold political meetings.
Imran Khan was ‘history’s VIP prisoner” who enjoyed all facilities but attempted to disrupt the SCO conference and CPEC project, he said adding that PTI’s actions are a threat to Pakistan’s economic stability and national security.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting Pakistan’s respect and dignity.
Recent Stories
Death anniversary of renowned actor Saleem Nasir observed
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Spurs destroy West Ham in eight-minute blitz
RugbyU: French Top 14 results
ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India opt to bat first against Pak ..
Gold prices surge to record high in Pakistan
Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not following his plan to get him out of j ..
New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup
New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup
Grow Green Network Demands ADB tor revisit Fossil Fuel Financing
Two lives lost in Indus River drowning
GCUF to hold International Microbiology Conference on Nov 13-15
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not following his plan to get him out of jail40 minutes ago
-
5 arrested carrying illegal weapons, Liquor42 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws held; drugs and weapons recovered52 minutes ago
-
KFM mourns Yahya Sinwar's death; calls it a major loss for justice, freedom52 minutes ago
-
KP Info Secretary visits Pakhtunkhwa Radio Mardan52 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather recorded in city1 hour ago
-
21 SMIU employees get promotions1 hour ago
-
Graduate cops age limit for PPSC exams extended by 5 years1 hour ago
-
3 members of thief gang held; valuables recovered1 hour ago
-
IG Islamabad orders effective security measures1 hour ago
-
5th Latif Literature, Music Festival to be held at SAU on Oct 261 hour ago
-
10 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized1 hour ago