Talal Advocates For Empowering Parliament Through Constitutional Amendments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 08:01 PM

PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry here on Saturday outside of the Parliament House said that the main purpose of constitutional amendments was to make the Parliament more powerful for the interest of the public and it was the vision of both dynamic leaders Ex premier Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

Talking to the media persons, he said that all these constitutional amendments were the desire of all political parties but unluckily due to the vested interest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) opposing these amendments and not taking into the part of the country's development.

Talal underlined that in the past Parliament was powerless and failed to protect the sitting prime ministers and some institutions were hanged and disqualified the sitting prime ministers all these things were on the record, but after this 26th amendment, these things could not be repeated.

Senator Talal also appreciated the role of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto for developing a consensus among all political parties for the sake of the country.

To a question, Talal said that Nawaz Sharif was ready to sacrifice everything for the development of the country but unfortunately, PTI was doing politics for its vested interest and not for the country.

He said that Imran Khan has been receiving special treatment including separate kitchen facilities and opportunities to hold political meetings.

Imran Khan was ‘history’s VIP prisoner” who enjoyed all facilities but attempted to disrupt the SCO conference and CPEC project, he said adding that PTI’s actions are a threat to Pakistan’s economic stability and national security.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting Pakistan’s respect and dignity.

