Talal asks Judiciary to apply same rules for Imran Khan in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday asked the judiciary to apply same rules and regulation for Imran Khan in contempt of court case.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the whole nation had full confidence in the judicial system of Pakistan.

He said that Imran Khan is not a popular leader of this country who has been granted an extra time by courts.

He said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had to face punishment in contempt of the court cases.

He said that the PML-N, leaders had always respected court verdicts. He hoped that no one is above the law in this country.

He said that judiciary should apply same rules and regulation for PTI leadership in contempt of the court case.