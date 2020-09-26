UrduPoint.com
Talal Chaudhary Admitted To National Hospital After Torture By Some Unknown Men

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Talal Chaudhary admitted to National Hospital after torture by some unknown men

The social media users say PML-N MNA Ayesha Rajab’s brothers have allegedly beaten Talal Chaudhary but they have rejected these allegations, saying that they have just come to know that Talal is in hospital after some serious injuries.

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2020) PML-N leader and former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Talal Chaudhary was admitted to National Hospital after he was allegedly subjected to severe torture by some unknown men on Saturday.

The latest reports said that Talal Chaudhary was admitted to the hospital with fractured arms and serious injuries on different parts of his body.

However, there was no information yet as why he was subjected to torture and who did that.

According to different reports, Talal Chaudhary was allegedly tortured by the brothers of PML-N MNA Ayesha Rajab. However, they denied their role and said that they even did not know that he was admitted to hospital and that he was injured.

The social media users are tweeting about Talal Chaudhary’s condition and admission to National Hospital in Lahore, and spreading different rumors about him.

