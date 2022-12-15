Talal Chaudhary lambasts Imran for devouring Toshakhana jewelery

A senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Talal Chaudhary on Thursday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for devouring Toshakhana jewelry by presenting fake receipts.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Talal Chaudhary on Thursday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for devouring Toshakhana jewelry by presenting fake receipts.

Talking to media persons, he said fake receipts of jewelry were arranged on the name of former first lady Bushra Bibi. The man used to walk in Hijaz-e- Muqaddas barefooted felt no qualm in selling the gifts received from that country.

He said Toshakhana was the biggest scandal in the country's history adding that first the disciple turned out to be a thief and then the mentor caught red handed while plundering government's exchequer.

He said Imran sold gifts without even formally depositing them in Toshakhana.

Imran Khan retained Rs 6 billion Toshakhana gifts, received from two foreign countries, by paying just Rs 30 million to the national kitty.

A man who called himself Sadiq and Amin (Truthful and Trustworthy) must not be indulged in wrongdoings. Imran even did not spare the Zakat donations, gifted watch and others rights, he added.

If Imran Khan did not do anything wrong, why he was not disclosing his assets and gifts, he said.

He said free, fair and transparent general elections would be held in the country after ensuring level playing field for all and sundry. Institutions were working in the country in accordance with the constitution and law of the land, he added.