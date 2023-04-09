Close
Talal Chaudhry Accuses Imran Of Attempting To Impose His Will On Legislation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Talal Chaudhry accuses Imran of attempting to impose his will on legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Talal Chaudhry, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), has accused Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, of attempting to impose his will on legislation.

Chaudhry said that the power to make laws lies solely with the parliament, not with Khan or his associates at Bani Gala and Zaman Park.

Chaudhry stated that such actions cannot be subject to anyone's whims and orders. "The power to make laws lies solely with the parliament and not the on the whims and orders of Imran Khan to satisfy his ego," he added.

During his speech, Talal Chaudhry questioned who had the power to legislate if not the Parliament, asking whether individuals such as Imran Khan and his associates at Bani Gala and Zaman Park held such power.

He emphasized that the power to make laws solely rests with the Parliament, not with any individual or group.

Chaudhry further stated that the Parliament would make laws and introduce amendments for the betterment of the country and its people, rather than to satisfy the personal interests of any individual.

He emphasized that the law would be made and amendments will be introduced in the pursuit of justice, not to satisfy Khan's ego. Talal Chaudhry also urged people not to succumb to the advice of politicians who he claimed were already at the fag end of their political careers.

He accused these individuals of being looters who had sold their political loyalties and were now shivering in fear.

