Talal Chaudhry Condoles With Family Of 12 Killed In Traffic Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 08:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Monday visited Jaranwala and condoled with the family of 12 victims who tragically lost their lives in an accident near Lundianwala.
Talal Chaudhry visited residence of the bereaved family in Mauza Saedpur and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over death of 12 members of the same family in road traffic accident.
He offered “Fateha” for the departed souls, and prayed for the patience to the bereaved family.
He also conveyed the sympathies of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz, extending their collective grief and solidarity with the affected family.
He also assured the family for all possible support and said that the government stood with the families of victims.
He said that necessary steps would be taken to prevent reoccurrence of such incidents in the future.
