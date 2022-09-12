UrduPoint.com

Talal Chaudhry Stresses Level Playing Field For Fair, Free Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Talal Chaudhry stresses level playing field for fair, free polls

Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Monday that level playing field was imperative for fair, free and transparent elections in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Monday that level playing field was imperative for fair, free and transparent elections in the country.

Talking to the media here on Monday, he said that fair and free elections could not be ensured without providing level playing field to all contesting political parties.

"Being a democratic political party, we strictly believe in elections, but before elections all parties must be given equal opportunities and treated uniformly by the state institutions," he demanded.

He was critical of the poor performance of the Punjab government and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken over power in Punjab about two-and-a-half months ago, but it did not do anything for welfare of people except for providing an 'NRO' to Farah Gogi.

He said people were fully aware of the drama being staged by the PTI leaders. If elections are held, the so-called popularity of Imran Khan and his party would be exposed, he added.

He said that it was a fair demand that injustices meted out to Nawaz Sharif must be redressed before elections so that everyone had an equal opportunity to contest the election and prove his worth.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Farah Talal Chaudhry Muslim Media All

Recent Stories

Senate body visits PIMS to inspect facilities bein ..

Senate body visits PIMS to inspect facilities being provided to patients

1 minute ago
 US Fears Europe's Resolve on Ukraine Might Wane Du ..

US Fears Europe's Resolve on Ukraine Might Wane Due to Energy Crisis - Reports

1 minute ago
 Sedition case: Islamabad High Court adjourns bail ..

Sedition case: Islamabad High Court adjourns bail plea of Gill till Sept 15

1 minute ago
 River Indus still runs furious at Kotri

River Indus still runs furious at Kotri

1 minute ago
 IGP seeks report on killing of two brothers

IGP seeks report on killing of two brothers

10 minutes ago
 IAEA Director General Welcomes AUKUS Cooperation W ..

IAEA Director General Welcomes AUKUS Cooperation With Agency

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.