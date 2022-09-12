Talal Chaudhry stresses level playing field for fair, free polls

Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Monday that level playing field was imperative for fair, free and transparent elections in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Monday that level playing field was imperative for fair, free and transparent elections in the country.

Talking to the media here on Monday, he said that fair and free elections could not be ensured without providing level playing field to all contesting political parties.

"Being a democratic political party, we strictly believe in elections, but before elections all parties must be given equal opportunities and treated uniformly by the state institutions," he demanded.

He was critical of the poor performance of the Punjab government and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken over power in Punjab about two-and-a-half months ago, but it did not do anything for welfare of people except for providing an 'NRO' to Farah Gogi.

He said people were fully aware of the drama being staged by the PTI leaders. If elections are held, the so-called popularity of Imran Khan and his party would be exposed, he added.

He said that it was a fair demand that injustices meted out to Nawaz Sharif must be redressed before elections so that everyone had an equal opportunity to contest the election and prove his worth.