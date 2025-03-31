Talal Chaudhry Visits UK, Discusses Bilateral Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry is on an official visit to the United Kingdom, where he attended a dinner hosted by UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper in honour of visiting ministers.
During the event, Talal Chaudhry held discussions with Yvette Cooper on various bilateral matters, focusing on strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
Today, the minister is set to hold key meetings with the UK Home Secretary and interior ministers from other countries, where topics such as effective border management, prevention of illegal immigration, and enhancing bilateral relations will be discussed in detail.
“Pakistan is committed to strengthening global cooperation on effective border management and addressing the challenges of illegal immigration,” Talal Chaudhry stated.
He reiterated that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi have emphasized strict measures for border security and immigration control to ensure national stability and security.
