ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Senator Muhammad Talal Chaudhry on Thursday said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment prevented PTI’s rebellion on November 24 from succeeding.

Participating in the Senate debate on the November 26 incidents, Talal said immediately after the violators entered Islamabad, a judicial bench would have been formed, putting law enforcement under scrutiny and allowing the rebellion to succeed.

Outrightly rejecting PTI’s offer for reconciliation, he questioned why dialogue should be held with a party that portrayed the ruling parties as thieves and called parliament non-representative.

He said that convicted culprits should not be included in the dialogue, as the country suffered losses due to the nexus among General Faiz, Imran, and former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

Recalling year 2014, when PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif made a reconciliation offer to PTI chief, their proposal to sign the Meesaq-e-Jamhoriat was outrightly dismissed as an attempt to seek an NRO like concessions.

He said PTI protesters were instructed to go to Sangjani, but they refused and chose to head to D Chowk instead.

Regarding the PTI’s demand for formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he said it should trace back to the former President Musharraf era, when the founder of PTI served as a polling agent for Musharraf during his referendum.

Participating in debate, Dost Muhammad Khan of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) said that they were not terrorists rather patriotic citizens of the country. Their forefathers rendered supreme sacrifices for this country, he added.

Taking part in the discussion, Jam Muhammad of PPP said that the masses were looking towards the august forums (Senate and National Assembly) for resolution of their issues. “We have acumen leadership in the country and the issues should be settled through reconciliation,” he said.

Jam Muhammad said issues could not be resolved by use of forces rather it further aggravated peaceful environment. Law and order in Balochistan vitiated by use of force, he added.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors on November 24-26 were peaceful and assembled to exercise their right to protest. He affirmed that PTI would continue to uphold this right.

He called for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the facts surrounding the events of November 26.

He strongly denied that protestors were carrying weapons, asserting that PTI supporters were not terrorists. He also highlighted that the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, recognized protest as a fundamental right of the people, and the Constitution allows for peaceful protests.

He claimed that the Constitution was being implemented selectively, with only favorable judicial decisions being enforced.

To resolve issues, it is crucial that the door to dialogue remains open. Mutual confidence is essential to initiate discussions. The government should implement confidence-building measures to facilitate talks with the PTI. These measures must be taken before the dialogue begins.

Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Ms. Sherry Rehman stated that PTI rejected talks with the government and PPP in February 2024.

She emphasized that the PPP never resorted to violence in the country despite facing atrocities. She also noted that Z.A. Bhutto never compromised and accepted his hanging, adding that freedom always comes with responsibility.

She criticized PTI for the events of May 9, claiming that no party had ever acted in such a manner. She accused PTI of attacking the state and PTI should apologise from the state.

Sherry Rehman said the PTI should have protested in Sangjani and avoided violence at D Chowk, as space must not be given to violence. PTI’s call for civil disobedience remains intact.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan claimed that the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, had been compromised, as he was jailed for only one day and has always remained absent from the house during important legislation.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have the right to benefit from the resources of the region.

Mohsin Aziz stressed the need to use Human Resources for making country prosperous. He called for unity to help the country progress and urged moving forward.

Maulana Abdul Wasay of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) urged all political parties to hold dialogue for ending confrontation.

The debate on Nov 26 incidents will continue on Friday.

