Talal criticizes KP CM for inaction against terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 11:53 PM

Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, on Thursday criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government for its reluctance to take decisive action against terrorism

Talking to a private news channel, he accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of harboring a "soft corner" for terrorists, citing their boycott of the recent Parliamentary Committee on National Security meeting as evidence.

He also criticized the KP Chief Minister for making contradictory statements regarding the civil-military meeting, emphasizing that no military operation was discussed during the session.

Chaudhry reiterated the government's firm commitment to fully implementing the National Action Plan to eliminate terrorism from the country.

In response to a question, he ruled out any negotiations with armed groups opposing the state.

He further asserted that the armed forces, with the nation’s support, are resolute in their mission to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

