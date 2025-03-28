Open Menu

Talal Criticizes PTI For Not Improving Governance, Security Issues In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Talal criticizes PTI for not improving governance, security issues in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday criticized the provincial leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

for not improving governance and security issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

The weak policies of PTI last regime had brought back the terrorism in KP and Balochistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI previous regime could not implement the national action plan in its true spirit, he stated.

In reply to a question about terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, he said that Afghan authorities must take measures for securing borders of its side so that defunct organizations could not enter Pakistan for disturbing peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

To a question, he said maximum work has been completed to fence borders from Pakistani sides.

To another question, he said credit went to Nawaz Sharif who brought and united all the political parties on one page for eliminating terrorism from the country in the past.

