Talal Criticizes PTI For Not Improving Governance, Security Issues In KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday criticized the provincial leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),
for not improving governance and security issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.
The weak policies of PTI last regime had brought back the terrorism in KP and Balochistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI previous regime could not implement the national action plan in its true spirit, he stated.
In reply to a question about terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, he said that Afghan authorities must take measures for securing borders of its side so that defunct organizations could not enter Pakistan for disturbing peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
To a question, he said maximum work has been completed to fence borders from Pakistani sides.
To another question, he said credit went to Nawaz Sharif who brought and united all the political parties on one page for eliminating terrorism from the country in the past.
Recent Stories
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talal criticizes PTI for not improving governance, security issues in KP6 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif to play role for peace, prosperity of Balochistan: Advisor16 minutes ago
-
CDA clarifies playground usage in F-11/1, takes action against misconduct26 minutes ago
-
RTA Hyderabad recovers 6.5 million in excessive fares36 minutes ago
-
Social organization distributes rations to deserving individuals36 minutes ago
-
Karachi administration's campaign against profiteering is continue36 minutes ago
-
Decision to form Minority Advisory Council for minorities46 minutes ago
-
28th death anniversary of former Punjab governor observed46 minutes ago
-
Bilwal expressed deep sarrow with heirs of Santosh Kumar on his murder46 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ launches health insurance facility for judges56 minutes ago
-
PJA concludes three training programs56 minutes ago
-
PM takes notice of road accident in Islamabad56 minutes ago