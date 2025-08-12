Talal dismisses claims of overnight Mosque Seminary demolition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday categorically dismissed media reports regarding the abrupt demolition of a mosque, clarifying that the recent relocation of a mosque seminary on Murree Road was carried out in consultation with and with the consent of the seminary’s management.

Responding to a point of order raised by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in the National Assembly, Chaudhry rejected claims of overnight demolitions of madrassahs and mosques in Islamabad.

He emphasized that the relocation process was initiated in January and involved months of dialogue with the seminary administration.

“A newly constructed, modern facility—valued at Rs 40 million—was completed in the last week of July to accommodate the relocated seminary,” he said, adding that 185 students, along with their belongings, had been shifted to the new premises. The entire process, he noted, was supervised by the seminary’s management and fully documented to avoid any misunderstandings.

“Both madrassahs and mosques are sacred to us, and no step can be taken without due respect and consultation,” Chaudhry affirmed.

He further dismissed reports of any planned “overnight” operation targeting 50 religious institutions in the capital. Any future action, he said, would be undertaken only after comprehensive consultation with religious scholars and relevant stakeholders, in accordance with legal and urban planning requirements.

Following discussions with the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and local ulema, a 48-hour window was agreed upon for further deliberations. The matter will be presented to the Interior Minister upon his return from an official visit abroad. Chaudhry lauded JUI-F’s constructive role and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continued consultation.

He also clarified that the newly provided facility meets the highest standards of a modern educational institution and is valued between Rs 140–150 million.

Responding to another point of order, Chaudhry stated that no new military operation is currently underway in Bajaur. All ongoing actions, he said, are being conducted under the framework of the National Action Plan (NAP), in close coordination with the provincial government and local stakeholders.

He revealed that approximately 190 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) are conducted daily across Pakistan. Intelligence reports, he added, indicate a higher concentration of terrorists in Bajaur, including foreign nationals and elements linked to India. Appropriate action is being taken in response.

Chaudhry emphasized that current measures are focused on two tehsils of Bajaur and are being carried out with full cooperation from provincial and local authorities.